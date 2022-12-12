QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-1 on the season and 4-0 in league play with a 53-29 win over South Side Bee Branch on Friday night at the Bulldog Complex.
The win was the Lady Bulldogs’ second in a row after dropping a 50-47 decision to Bigelow on Nov. 30.
Quitman scored the first three points of the game. Cailyn Sullivan scored on a putback early in the first quarter. Shelby Haynes then hit 1 of 2 free throws with 5:57 left.
After South Side got on the board with two free throws, the Lady Bulldogs scored the next 10 points to take a 13-2 lead.
The Lady Hornets scored the final four points of the quarter, but Quitman responded with a 6-0 run to start the second quarter. Sullivan scored on a short jumper before Silver Mulliniks scored the next four points. Quitman led 29-16 at halftime.
Both teams struggled in the third quarter to get any rhythm. Quitman scored nine points on three three-pointers by Mulliniks. South Side scored six.
Quitman’s lead reached 26 points at 48-22 on a basket by Haynes with 1:47 left in the game.
Mulliniks led Quitman with 18 points. Emi Kennedy and Sullivan had six points each. Haynes and Addi Rehm had five points each. Emma Fenley and Anna Jane Hooten scored three points each.
“I thought we played with a lot of intensity,” Quitman coach Timothy Hooten said. “We’re still missing a lot of the little things. We’re not in sync together. The chemistry has still got to mesh a little better. If we start to do the little things, catching those little skill things that we are not doing, we’ll improve rapidly.”
Hooten said his team is off to a good start.
“You can’t argue that part of it,” he said. “In previous years, we’ve had a little better competition. I don’t look at the record right now. They aren’t handing out trophies in November and December. My focus is for our team to get better with every game.”
Quitman Bulldogs
The Quitman Bulldogs fell to South Side Bee Branch 71-55 on Friday night.
South Side led 24-16 after one quarter. Quitman outscored South Side 17-11 in the second quarter to trail 35-33 at halftime.
Ethan Thurman led Quitman with 18 points. Owen Brantley and Nassir Donohoo had 14 points each. Cain Newcomb had four. Tracce Grinder had three. Luke Broadaway added two points.
Conway Christian Lady Eagles
Conway Christian knocked off Magnet Cove 71-25 on Friday night.
Conway Christian led 19-9 after one quarter and 42-12 at halftime.
Brooklyn Pratt led Conway Christian with 19 points. Josie Williams had 15. Mallory Malone scored 11. Conley Gibson had seven. Kara Keathley and Lily Brister had six points each. Shayna Trachte had five. Kate Scroggins added two.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat
thecabin.net.
