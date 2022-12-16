St. Joseph could not overcome a rough patch in the first half in a 57-51 loss to Mountain Pine on Thursday night.
Mountain Pine went on a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 25-7 lead with 5:35 left. The Lady Red Devils lead grew to 19 points at 30-11 before St. Joseph made a run late in the first half.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Mountain pine 8-2 the last 2:50 of the first half. Mandy Larios scored on a putback. Kaitlyn Kordsmeier scored four in a row before Izzie Garrett scored with 19 seconds left to make the score 32-19 at halftime.
Mountain Pine pushed the lead back to 15 points at 38-23 with 4:08 left in the third quarter. St. Jospeh went on a 5-0 run to pull to within 10 at 38-28. Livi Williams hit a three-pointer while Kordsmeier and Ella Rose each hit a free throw.
Mountain Pine led 45-34 after three quarters.
The Lady Bulldogs had several chances to get the deficit into single digits midway through the fourth quarter. They trailed 49-39 following a free throw by Kordsmeier with 4:35 left in the game. Mountain Pine then scored the next eight points to to lead 57-39 with 2:23 left in the game.
St. Joseph got on a roll late but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Bulldogs scored the game’s final 12 points to cut the deficit to six at the final buzzer.
Kordsmeier led St. Joseph with 20 points. Kate Nabholz had 13. Williams had 12. Bailey Pope, Garrett and Larois had two points each.
“We played a little more free and quit grabbing and holding the ball,” St. Jospeh coach Austin Neumeier said. “We reversed the ball a couple of more times. Kaitlyn Kordsmeier had to handle the ball more tonight. We’re young. We made some rookie mistakes. We had one senior and one junior out there.”
Neumeier said his team did not start off “ideally” but “in the second half, we played a lot harder. They made the simple plays instead of trying to make the hero plays.”
