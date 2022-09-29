The St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs are the Class 2A girls state golf champions.
St. Joseph shot 274 to win the team championship by six strokes over Horatio on Tuesday at Glenwood Country Club. The championship was St. Joseph’s first since 2010.
St. Joseph’s Presli Webb finished second overall, shooting 80. Parker’s Chapel’s Bella Frisby was the medalist, shooting 76. Par at Glenwood Country Club is 72.
“I was very proud of them,” St. Joseph coach Mike Pray said. “I was honored to coach this group of girls this year. They did some great playing. They just hung in there and fought all the way until the last hole.”
Prall said he felt, prior to the state tournament, that his team had a chance to finish well.
“Not playing against most of those teams in Class 2A I figured if they played like they could play that we had a great chance of winning it.”
Other team scores include: 3. Parker’s Chapel 285, 4. Buffalo Island Central 338; 5. Eureka Springs 360, 6. Quitman 361, 7. Ouachita, 371, 8. Carlisle 373, 9. Johnson County Westside 374, 10. McCrory 401.
St. Joseph’s Kaitlyn Kordsmeier was fifth, shooting 90. Quitman’s Emily Smith was eighth, shooting 103. St. Joseph’s Avery White was ninth at 104. Quitman’s Taylor Chapman was 30th at 126. Quitman’s Allie Carter was 35th at 132.
Webb didn’t play as many matches this year because she’s on the Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball team.
“She only got to play a few matches throughout the season, but when she did play, she was always on her A game,” Prall said. “Kaitlyn played really well all year long.”
By finishing second, Webb is qualified to play in the girls overall tournament Oct. 13 at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
