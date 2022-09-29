x

The St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs are the 2022 Class 2A state golf champions. Pictured are, from left, assistant coach Brent Breeding, Avery White, Kaitlyn Kordsmeier, Presli Webb, assistant coach Lindell Atkinson, Allie Evans and head coach Mike Prall.

The St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs are the Class 2A girls state golf champions.

St. Joseph shot 274 to win the team championship by six strokes over Horatio on Tuesday at Glenwood Country Club. The championship was St. Joseph’s first since 2010.

