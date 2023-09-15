The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the 6A-Central with a four-set win over Little Rock Central on Thursday night.
The scores were 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the 6A-Central with a four-set win over Little Rock Central on Thursday night.
The scores were 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21.
Megan Smith led the way with 10 kills. Ella White had 24 assists. Bishop Floyd had four aces and 13 digs. Wren Jones and Emily Zimmerman had two blocks apiece.
“During tonight’s match, we were up and down, and Central did a great job defensively of getting balls up and transitioning them back over the net,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “Our girls were able to come back in the third set and stick to the game play and ended up being successful. We were able to seal the deal with the fourth set and get the win tonight.”
Conway also won the junior varsity match, 25-11, 25-8. Conway is now 8-0 on the season.
Lauren Goforth led Conway with six kills. Madden Cabantac had nine assists. Kensey Nichols had three aces and eight digs. Haven Sellers had a block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.