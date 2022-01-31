Khasen Robinson asserted himself often in the Conway versus Bryant boys half of Friday’s doubleheader, while the Lady Cats picked things up after a struggling first quarter to blow out their Bryant counterparts.
Robinson was a thorn in the Wampus Cats’ side all evening, putting up a game-high 26 points in a 61-50 win, propelling the Hornets to a 12-5 overall record and 5-1 in 6A Central play, while dropping Conway to 11-7 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
The loss was the Wampus Cats’ fourth straight.
The game was overall competitive, but a scoring drought in the third quarter that spanned nearly five and a half minutes put Conway in a 15-point hole with 46.7 seconds left in the third quarter.
It looked as though Bryant was on the way to a rout before the Wampus Cats started upping the defensive pressure, pulling within five with a little under six minutes left in the game.
Conway’s 11-1 run was largely pushed on the offensive end by senior Dwayne Lockhart, who scored six points in the run.
Shortly, it was Bryant’s turn to go on a run, bringing the lead back out to nine with one minute left to play.
Robinson scored six points as the Hornets rebuilt the near double-digit lead, but Conway wouldn’t go away quietly.
Senior Paul Harris buried a 3-pointer, but was answered by a Robinson basket.
Then, Conway junior Colen Thompson nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Wampus Cats back within five with 31.1 left to play.
Unfortunately for Conway, that was the closest it got as Bryant hit the free-throw line and a late 3-pointer by sophomore Drake Fowler put an end to the idea of a Wampus Cat win.
Robinson led all scorers, but Conway had a pair of players reach double figures with Lockhart finishing with 15, while Keiron Duncan finished with 12.
Bryant senior Gabe George finished with 10.
Girls Conway 73, Bryant 42
The Conway Lady Cats came out somewhat sluggish, quickly falling into a 5-0 deficit in the first minute.
Then, with 5:15 left to play in the first quarter, the nationally-ranked Lady Cats found themselves trailing 8-4 when coach Ashley Hutchcraft elected to use her first timeout.
After another Bryant basket, the timeout seemed to spark Conway a little, coming back to take an 11-10 lead with 3:04 left in the first.
But, it would be a battle across the final three minutes as the Lady Cats only held a 17-15 lead heading into the second quarter.
The change of the quarter allowed the Lady Cats to look like their usual dominant self, outscoring the Lady Hornets 21-7 to grab a commanding 38-22 lead heading into halftime.
The third quarter was much the same as the Conway defense held Bryant without a basket for four-plus minutes, while also eventually enacting the sportsmanship rule because the Lady Cats obtained a 30-point lead with one quarter remaining, pulling away 61-28 with one quarter remaining.
With the running clock and the lead allowing Hutchcraft to dig further into her bench, Bryant pulled slightly closer, but Conway still pulled away with a 31-point win.
Junior Chloe Clardy led all scorers with 20 points, while a 16-point outing by freshman Emerie Bohanon was the second-highest scoring output.
Junior Savannah Scott scored 12, while senior Jaiden Thomas scored nine.
Conway moves to 20-1 on the season and 7-0 in conference play.
Both Conway teams move on to play Tuesday at Little Rock Southwest before hosting North Little Rock on Friday.
Other Area Scores
Greenwood Boys 44, Greenbrier 43
Greenwood girls 62, Greenbrier 47
Siloam Springs boys 35, Vilonia boys 34
Vilonia girls 45, Siloam Springs 39
Lamar boys 61, Mayflower 57
Mayflower girls 54, Lamar 39
Maumelle Charter boys 76, Conway Christian 54
CCS girls 56, Maumelle Charter 26
St. Joseph boys 56, Marshall 50
Marshall girls 40, St. Joseph 31
Guy-Perkins boys 80, Nemo Vista 40
Nemo Vista girls 53, Guy-Perkins 43
Mt. Vernon-Enola boys 42, Western Yell County 24
Mt. Vernon-Enola girls 70, Western Yell County 51
