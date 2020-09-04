Two days after getting swept by Fayetteville in nonconference action, the Conway Lady Cats varsity volleyball team swept Little Rock Southwest in the two schools’ inaugural match.
The Lady Cats (2-1, 1-0 6A Centra) had little issues as it quickly put away the newly-formed school with straight set wins of 25-3, 25-10 and 25-6 in Little Rock.
Kaylon Neal recorded 13 kills and one block, while Abby Masters finished with 17 assists and eight aces.
Karis Scott added six digs.
The Conway Junior Varsity squad followed suit with a sweep of the Southwest JV team in straight sets of 25-11 and 25-14.
Saniyah Rippond had six kills, while Kenley Jordan recorded 16 assists.
Olivia Harris had five aces and five digs each.
The Lady Cats will play their second conference matchup of the 2020 season Tuesday when it hosts North Little Rock.
