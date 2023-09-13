The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 9-3 on the volleyball season with a sweep of Fort Smith Northside in non-conference play Tuesday night.
The scores were 26-24, 25-19, 25-14.
Megan Smith led the way with 16 kills. Tate Jones had 24 assists. Bishop Floyd had three aces. Brooklyn Ferguson had 16 digs. Alexis Cox, Emily Zimmerman and Wren Jones had three blocks apiece.
“Our blockers stepped it up tonight and did a better job defending the attack,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We adjusted and ran down balls that they were pushing to the corners in the last two sets.
“We had some of our hitters pick it up offensively, and the setters did a better job of choosing where to put the ball at certain times.”
Conway also won the junior varsity match. The scores 25-10, 25-15.
Anna Smith had six kills. Madden Cabantac had 11 assists. Gray Denton had four aces and a block. Laurel Wells had 10 digs. Lauren Goforth had a block.
The two teams also played a junior varsity B match with Conway winning 25-11, 25-9.
London Cabantac led the Lady Wampus Cats with seven kills. Olivia Frazier had 14 assists. Jovie Harrell had five aces. Kensey Nichols had seven digs.
Conway hosts Little Rock Central in a 6A-Central match tonight at Buzz Bolding Arena. The junior varsity match starts at 5 p.m.
