x

Conway’s Tate Jones serves against Cabot last week. Jones had 24 assists in the Lady Wampus Cats’ win over Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday night.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 9-3 on the volleyball season with a sweep of Fort Smith Northside in non-conference play Tuesday night.

The scores were 26-24, 25-19, 25-14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.