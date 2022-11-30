The Conway Lady Wampus Cats got past Greenwood for a 50-45 win as a tuneup for a trip to Mansfield, Texas, this weekend.
With the win, Conway improves to 6-0 on the season.
The Lady Wampus Cats trailed 11-4 after one quarter. Chloe Clardy and Savannah Scott scored two points each.
Conway outscored Greenwood 16-11 in the second quarter but trailed 22-20 at halftime.
Conway then outscored Greenwood 15-13 in the third quarter and 15-10 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Clardy led Conway with 15 points. Scott had 11. Kamille Brown had eight. Samyah Jordan had six. Emerie Bohanon and Alexis Cox scored four points each. Kaidyn Backwith had two.
“We couldn’t make a layup or a 3,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “We had the two games over Thanksgiving break, which helped. Then we took a few days off for Thanksgiving. Anytime you play Greenwood and Coach Clay Reeves, it’s always tough. They’ve got everybody back from last year, kind of like us.
“I was proud that we were able to win with having a poor offensive night. I can’t remember the last time that we scored only 50 points. Sometimes you’ve got to win games like that.”
Hutchcraft said a game like the Greenwood game will be beneficial as the Lady Wampus Cats progress throughout the season.
“We didn’t really get that last year,” she said. “I think that affected us when we got to the playoffs. We had never really been behind in a game. This year, we really tried to slow down and try not to be so good so early, and kind of peak at the right time. And anytime you have such a poor offensive night, also as a player, it makes you reflect a little bit and you’ve got to get back in the gym. It keeps you humble. I was glad we were able to get a win, right before we go to Texas.”
The Lady Wampus Cats are taking part in the She Got Game Classic in Mansfield, Texas. They will play Norman, Okla., on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Mansfield Fieldhouse. They will play South Grand Prairie, Texas, on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.
There are more than 35 teams participating in the event. Hutchcraft said teams could play one to three games. Conway is playing two because of the limitation in scheduling.
“Norman is a really good team,” Hutchcraft said. “They are always so competitive in Oklahoma.”
South Grand Prairie is ranked second in Texas and fifth in the country.
“Both games will be a battle,” Hutchcraft said. “But that one, for sure with South Grand Prairie, will be.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.