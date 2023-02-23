The Conway Lady Wampus Cats track team finished sixth in the Class 6A state indoor track meet Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville
Conway scored 32 1/3 points. Bentonville was the state champion with 146.5 points. Fayetteville was the runner-up with 128.83 points.
Conway’s Benae Chandler finished in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 2 inches.
Raghan Allen won the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.76 seconds. Kendra Tyus was sixth with a time of 8.08 seconds.
Allen also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.9 seconds. RaNayla Moten was fourth with a time of 25.68 seconds.
Conway finished 11th in the boys meet, scoring seven points.
Jacob Beal finished sixth in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet.
Trez Hammond finished fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.17 seconds.
