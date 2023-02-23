The Conway Lady Wampus Cats track team finished sixth in the Class 6A state indoor track meet Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville

Conway scored 32 1/3 points. Bentonville was the state champion with 146.5 points. Fayetteville was the runner-up with 128.83 points. 

