The Conway Lady Wampus Cats are a different team than they were when they previously played Little Rock Central on Jan. 17.
The two teams play tonight at 6 p.m. at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats are a different team than they were when they previously played Little Rock Central on Jan. 17.
The two teams play tonight at 6 p.m. at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Central beat Conway 61-59, handing Conway its first conference loss since 2021, and it was the Lady Tigers’ second consecutive win over the Lady Wampus Cats. They beat Conway in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament last season.
Since the Central loss, Conway played two games against nationally-ranked competition in Washington, D.C., and made a good showing.
Since returning home, the Lady Wampus Cats have won five consecutive games to improve to 22-5 overall and 8-1 in the 6A-Central.
Central is 6-2 in league play and 15-9 overall.
“We played really bad in that game,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “They make you play that way, though. Hat’s off to them. But, I feel like, at this point, we’re a different basketball team than we were then. I feel good about where our team is. We understand the task that is ahead of us. It should be all good.”
The loss to Central served as a wake-up call for Conway.
“Then we went to D.C., and played another level of basketball,” Hutchcraft said. “Like I said, we’re just a different basketball team. I’m not saying we couldn’t come out and play bad, but it would be surprising at this point if we did that.”
Conway’s Chloe Clardy leads the Lady Wampus Cats in scoring with a 20.2 points per game average. Savannah Scott is second at 10.7. Alexis Cox is third at 10.4.
One thing that Hutchcraft said her team needs to be better at is staying out of early foul trouble. In victories over Cabot and North Little Rock, the Lady Wampus Cats got in foul trouble in the first half.
“I feel like a little bit of it is we go and play in Texas and D.C., the officiating is different – it’s more college-like, it’s more aggressive play,” Hutchcraft said. “There’s more man-to-man played. We do enjoy playing aggressively on the defensive side. Our girls are super athletic. It can be trouble with the back and forth. I’m not knocking any officiating. We have to do a better job of adjusting.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
