The Conway Lady Wampus Cats handed Benton only its second loss in its last 31 games, winning in four sets before a loud crowd at Buzz Bolding Arena on Thursday The scores were 25-23, 21-25 25-23, 25-14.

The Lady Panthers are the defending Class 5A state champions. They went 29-1 last year with their lone coming to Conway late in the season in last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.