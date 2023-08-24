The Conway Lady Wampus Cats handed Benton only its second loss in its last 31 games, winning in four sets before a loud crowd at Buzz Bolding Arena on Thursday The scores were 25-23, 21-25 25-23, 25-14.
The Lady Panthers are the defending Class 5A state champions. They went 29-1 last year with their lone coming to Conway late in the season in last year.
In Thursday’s win, Conway struggled at times in the first set.
The Lady Wampus Cats never trailed in the set, leading by as many as six points at 10-4.
Benton would not go away, cutting the deficit to 13-11. Conway had a chance to close out the set, leading 23-19 following an ace by Tate Jones.
Conway had a chance to win the set on the serve of Bishop Floyd. However, Benton won the point on a kill. The Lady Panthers eventually pulled to within 24-23, but Conway’s Emily Zimmerman got a kill to give the Lady Wampus Cats a 25-23 win.
Megan Smith led Conway with 12 kills. Ella White had 19 assists. Floyd and Megan Smith had three aces apiece. Kim Quinit had 14 digs, and Ava Gipson had two blocks.
“We played very well tonight and executed our game plan, which was to try to keep them out of system,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “Aggressive serving and having a fast offense when we could proved to be helpful. Our blockers did a better job tonight of getting up fast and closing, which made it easier on our defense to transition the ball.”
Conway travels to Bentonville Saturday to play in the Early Bird Invitational. In pool play, Conway will play Kickapoo, Mo., Rogers and Greenbrier.
In junior varsity action, Conway beat Benton 25-14, 25-19.
Laurel Wells had six kills and two aces.
Megan Wilson, Madden Cabantac and Olivia Frazier had five assists each. Kensley Nichols had nine digs. Haven Sellers, Alivia Cox and Lauren Goforth had one block each.
