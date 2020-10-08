The Conway Lady Cats volleyball team had a busy afternoon Wednesday playing two different teams in conference action.
After its match against Little Rock Southwest was postponed, the two schools made up the match Wednesday as the Lady Cats won in straight sets.
Conway dominated throughout the match, winning 25-7, 25-8 and 25-3.
Madison Holloway finished with seven kills, while Abby Masters dished out 14 assists.
Caroline Baker had seven aces, while Karis Scott recorded six digs.
In the second match of the afternoon, Conway wasn’t slowed as it beat Bryant in straight sets to improve to 10-3 overall and 9-2 in 6A Central action.
The Lady Cats won sets of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-11.
Naomi Young recorded 13 kills and three aces, while Olivia Wiedower finished with 18 assists.
Scott had 21 digs, while Kaylon Neal added two blocks.
The Conway junior varsity team also picked up a win over Bryant with set wins of 25-10 and 25-22 to improve to 11-1 overall and 9-1 in conference play.
Peyton Sedlacek recorded nine kills, while Kenley Jordan dished out 15 assists.
Olivia Harris recorded eight aces and six digs, while Taylor Tinsley added two blocks.
UCA Volleyball
Originally scheduled to host Stephen F. Austin on Friday for volleyball action, the game was forced into cancelation.
This matchup was originally supposed to take place Sept. 25, but UCA had to cancel a number of matches because of COVID concerns.
There is no tentative date to make this match up.
The two teams will match up in conference play in the recently announced spring Southland Conference slate when the Sugar Bears travel March 18 to Nacogdoches, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.