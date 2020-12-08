The first Arkansas Sports Media Basketball Polls have been released with several area teams landing on both the boys and girls polls.
The Conway girls team earns the highest spot as it was voted for the third spot behind Bentonville and Greenwood.
Conway should have a healthy Jaiden Thomas to play alongside dynamic sophomore Chloe Clardy to potentially compete for the 6A state title.
The Conway girls also tied with Fort Smith Northside for second in the Class 6A rankings, earning a first-place vote in both the overall and 6A polls.
The Conway boys weren’t voted into a spot in the 6A after earning a share of the 6A state title after the title games were scrapped because of COVID concerns in the spring.
Both Vilonia boys and girls teams earned votes, but neither received enough to earn a spot in the Class 5A rankings.
In Class 3A, the Mayflower boys earned enough votes to be placed second behind Dumas.
The Eagles are led by senior Braxtyn McCuien.
The Mayflower girls team earned seven votes in the polls, which weren’t enough to crack the Class 3 top 5.
In Class 2A, the Quitman girls, who played for a state championship last year and lost, earned six votes, while the Conway Christian girls earned two as the two schools didn’t receive enough votes to get in the top 5.
Also on the girls side, in Class 1A, perennial state title contender Mt. Vernon-Enola earned enough votes to place third in this week’s polls at the 1A level.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola boys earned six votes and are on the outside looking in for the top 5 in Class 1A.
