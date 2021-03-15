FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a nice win over Rogers on Friday, Conway faced 6A State Tournament host Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon with a spot in the 6A Championship Game at stake.
It took four extra minutes of overtime Saturday to decide the winner but the Fayetteville Bulldogs pulled out the 57-56 overtime victory over Conway to end the Lady Cats’ 2020-21 campaign.
The Lady Cats embarked on a 9-0 run to start the game over the course of the first three minutes but a 9-2 run by the home team pulled the Bulldogs within two, 13-11, after one period of play.
Chole Cardy and Jaiden Thomas accounted for four points in the second quarter as the Lady Cats held the 30-27 advantage at the intermission.
Clardy’s transition layup 2-and-a-half minutes into the second half capped off a quick 8-0 run for the blue and white, forcing a Fayetteville timeout. The Bulldogs quickly responded, scoring the next 12 points of the game. A layup at the buzzer by Fayetteville gave the Bulldogs the 43-41 lead with eight minutes left in regulation.
Clardy went 1-for-1 at the charity stripe with 3:28 to go in the fourth period to give the Lady Cats a 51-45 lead. Minutes later, Savannah Scott was fouled shooting just seconds before the shot clock buzzer sounded but missed two free throws as Conway led 51-48 with 90 seconds left.
Lady Cats led 51-48 with 43 ticks left in regulation and called a timeout. Clardy missed a tough layup but got her own rebound and was soon fouled; sending her to the free throw line for a 1-and-1 opportunity. Clardy missed the first attempt and was called for a lane violation; giving the ball to Fayetteville with 28 seconds left down three. The Bulldogs made one of two free throws with 16 seconds left and soon fouled Kamille Brown. Brown missed the 1-and-1 attempt and the Bulldogs gained possession.
With three seconds left and with the Lady Cats leading by two, Conway forced a jump ball which led many fans to believe it should be Conway possession. Fayetteville maintained possession and was sent to the free throw line a second later. With 1.8 seconds left in regulation, the Bulldogs nailed two huge free throws, tying the game up at 51 to force overtime.
Brown went between three defenders and recorded the nifty and-one opportunity, giving Conway the 54-51 lead with three minutes left in the first overtime period. Clardy gave Conway the three-point edge again with two minutes left.
A huge block by Clardy with a minute left gave the Lady Cats possession with a one-point lead, 56-55. Clardy nearly nailed a tough, off-balance three-pointer with 25 seconds left. Fayetteville scored the go-ahead layup with four seconds left to end Conway’s remarkable 2020-21 season, 57-56, in a heartbreaker.
Scott, the sophomore, led the way with 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting and also recorded the double-double after carding 10 boards in 37 minutes of action. After Clardy registered 30 points Friday, she tallied 12 points on 4-of-12 from the floor including 1-for-5 from three-point territory. As a team, the Lady Cats shot 2-of-19 from deep (10.5 percent) while the Bulldogs nailed five three-pointers on 25 attempts (20 percent). Conway also shot 22-of-43, collectively, (51.2 percent) while Fayetteville shot 19-of-36 (52.8 percent).
