ROGERS — The Conway Lady Wampus Cats made sure there would be no repeat of the 2022 season.
On Saturday, Conway beat Little Rock Central 66-38 to advance to the Class 6A state championship game for the first time since 2018. A year ago, Central ended Conway’s season by beating the Lady Wampus Cats in the quarterfinal round. Central also beat Conway earlier this season in Little Rock.
Conway will play North Little Rock in the Class 6A state championship game Friday at noon at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
In Saturday’s win over Central, Conway trailed 7-6 before going on a 16-5 run to end the first quarter and lead 22-12.
Conway’s Kamille Brown started the second quarter with a three-pointer to give the Lady Wampus Cats a 25-12 lead. Central did not get any closer than 11 points the remainder of the game. Conway led 40-20 at halftime.
The Lady Wampus Cats invoked the running block with 5:31 left in the game when Conway went ahead 62-32.
“It was a good game,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “I thought everyone played really well. We got a lot of help from our bench. It was just one of those days where everything was just hitting on all cylinders.
“For us, it was about us. It was about what we needed to do.”
Hutchcraft said her team has had two games in particular, against Sidwell Friends and South Grand Prairie, where they got beat and didn’t beat themselves.
“They just beat us,” Hutchcraft said. “Other than that, we’d beat ourselves in the other games. We knew we didn’t want to do that again this year. Our team is really in a good place. They are all dialed in. Hopefully, we can keep that going for another week.”
Samyah Jordan led Conway with 16 points. Savannah Scott had 14, including 10 in the first quarter. Brown finished with 13. Chloe Clardy had nine. Emerie Bohanon scored seven. Alexis Cox had four. Lyndsey McDonald had two. Kaidyn Beckwith had one.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
