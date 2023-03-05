ROGERS — The Conway Lady Wampus Cats made sure there would be no repeat of the 2022 season.

On Saturday, Conway beat Little Rock Central 66-38 to advance to the Class 6A state championship game for the first time since 2018. A year ago, Central ended Conway’s season by beating the Lady Wampus Cats in the quarterfinal round. Central also beat Conway earlier this season in Little Rock.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

