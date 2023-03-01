The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats came opened the soccer regular season against Russellville on Tuesday night.
Lady Cats tie Russellville; Wampus Cats fall 5-3
By Log Cabin Democrat
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 1:19 pm
The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats came opened the soccer regular season against Russellville on Tuesday night.
Conway tied Russellville 1-1. Carly Pate scored the Lady Wampus Cats’ lone goal on an assist by Brityn Pavatt.
“The girls really did a good job of applying pressure and forcing them into mistakes,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “It created a lot of chances and half chances, but we just couldn’t find the extra yard or angle to finish.”
DeStefano said Lilli King was his player of the game.
“She went up against their most dynamic player and did a good job not giving her space most of the game,” DeStefano said. “I was very proud of the progress the girls made in less than a week. I challenged them last week to improve their effort and focus, and they did just that.”
Conway will play Siloam Springs in the first game of the City of Colleges Invitational on Saturday at 8 a.m. in Conway.
“Siloam Springs is a great team so we will need to continue to make progress this week,” DeStefano said.
Conway’s junior varsity played a scoreless tie against Russellville.
“We created the better chances but couldn’t find a goal,” DeStefano said. “The best player of the night was Celeste Lopez, who used her great technique to create two good chances.
Conway, the defending Class 6A state champions, fell to defending Class 5A state champion Russellville 5-3.
Conway led 3-2 on a hat trick by Will Childers. Russellville scored three goals in the final 15 minutes to get the win.
Conway won the junior varsity game 1-0 on a goal by Jacob Rye.
