HOT SPRINGS — With last year’s early exit from the state tournament still on their minds, the Vilonia Lady Eagles made sure history did not repeat itself.
The Lady Eagles opened this year’s Class 5A State Tournament with one of their best quarters of the season and ended up cruising to a 77-48 victory over the Sheridan Lady Yellowjackets at Trojan Arena.
It was the 11th straight victory for Vilonia, now 24-2 on the season, which has been on a good run lately, and is coming off a huge win over Greenwood in the 5A West Conference Tournament Championship game.
Last year, the Lady Eagles also came in as the 5A West champions but were upset 49-43 by Mountain Home in the first game of the tournament. The Bombers were the fourth seed from the 5A East.
“The girls definitely had a chip on their shoulders coming into the game,” Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said. “They wanted to come in here today and get that monkey off their back.They are excited to get this one under their belts and move on to the second round.”
The Lady Eagles play in the first quarter was pretty much the story of the game. They scored the contest’s first 13 points. After Sheridan finally got on the board, Mackenzie Floyd dropped in a 3-pointer for a 17-2 lead.
The Lady Yellowjackets scored four straight then Vilonia went on another run, scoring 11 in a row for a huge 28-6 advantage.
The Lady Eagles eventually took a 32-9 lead into the first break. Laney Mears led Vilonia with 10 first-quarter points.
“That was the most points we’ve scored in a quarter all year,” Simon said. “We made most of our shots and we played good defense.”
Vilonia scored the first five points of the second quarter for a 36-9 lead. The Lady Eagles led by as many as 31 a couple times, the last on a shot at the buzzer by Floyd to make it 50-29 at intermission.
Addie Womack hit two 3-pointers in the first minutes of the fourth quarter as the Vilonia lead grew to 56-21, the largest of the night.
Floyd finished with four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Vilonia. Mears finished with 12 and Womack added 11.
Vilonia moves on to the second round and will play the winner of Thursday's matchup between Batesville and Parkview at 10 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.