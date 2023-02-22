LITTLE ROCK — The Vilonia Lady Eagles avenged their only conference loss by beating Little Rock Parkview 59-54 on Tuesday at Charles Ripley Arena. In the process, the Lady Eagles won their second conference crown in three seasons.
Vilonia improved to 25-4 on the season. It’s lone 5A-Central loss came to Parkview on Jan. 24 in Vilonia. Parkview is in second place with three losses.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said. “If you had seen the locker room after the game, you would have realized how important and how bad that they wanted this win. To get revenge on them after they beat us at our place … just the magnitude and how much this game meant to our team and the future of our team.
“A conference championship is something we talked about it. It was one of our goals to start the season. Along with that, you get a good draw in the state tournament. Every game in the state tournament is going to be tough. We like our draw and the times that we are able to play. It’s just such a big win.”
Vilonia will play Hot Springs Lakeside in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.
In the win over Parkview, Vilonia led after every quarter but fell behind 53-52 with 1:08 left. The Lady Eagles reclaimed the lead at 54-53 on two free throws by Bailey Sims with 37 seconds left.
After a Parkview turnover, Vilonia’s Kinley Mears made two foul shots to push the lead to 56-53 with 24 seconds left.
Parkview cut the deficit to 56-54 on a free throw with 18 seconds left. Vilonia’s Sidni Middleton then hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to make the score 58-54.
Parkview missed a three-pointer with less than 10 seconds left. That led to Vilonia’s Lexy Heston sealing the victory by hitting 1 of 2 free throws to set the final score.
Middleton led Vilonia with 17 points. Maddie Mannion had 16. Sims had 13. Heston had nine. Abby Wertz scored three. Mears had two.
