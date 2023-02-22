LITTLE ROCK — The Vilonia Lady Eagles avenged their only conference loss by beating Little Rock Parkview 59-54 on Tuesday at Charles Ripley Arena. In the process, the Lady Eagles won their second conference crown in three seasons.

Vilonia improved to 25-4 on the season. It’s lone 5A-Central loss came to Parkview on Jan. 24 in Vilonia. Parkview is in second place with three losses.

