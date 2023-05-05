The Mayflower Lady Eagles beat Pangburn 9-2 in the first round of the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament on Thursday at Rose Bud High School.
With the win, Mayflower qualifies for the Class 3A state tournament, which starts next week at Lincoln High School.
Mayflower scored single runs in the first and second innings to lead 2-1. The Lady Eagles erupted for four runs in the fifth to lead 6-1. Each team scored a run in the sixth. Mayflower scored two runs in the top of the seventh.
Kylee Branscum and Miranda Leslie each scored two runs to lead the Lady Eagles. Also coring runs were Ruby Otts, Mychal Duvall, Josie Scott and Alyssa Haggins.
Scott and Otts each hit a double.
Mayflower pitcher Holly Raney struck out eight in six innings of work.
Mayflower baseball
The Mayflower Golden Eagles qualified for the Class 3A state tournament with a 4-3 win over Rose Bud in the first round of the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament at Rose Bud on Thursday.
Scoring runs for Mayflower were Finley Poteat, Sean Graaf and William Roberts.
In other area scores, St. Jospeh beat Brinkley 12-0 in the first round of the Class 1A-3 regional.
Guy-Perkins lost to Midland 2-0 in 1A-3 regional baseball tournament.
Guy-Perkins lost to Bradford 11-8 in the 1A-3 regional softball tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.