St. Joseph pitcher Trevor Jackson, pictured during a game earlier this season, and Price Harmon combined for a five-inning perfect game in a 12-0 win over Brinkley in the first round of the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament on Thursday.

The Mayflower Lady Eagles beat Pangburn 9-2 in the first round of the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament on Thursday at Rose Bud High School.

With the win, Mayflower qualifies for the Class 3A state tournament, which starts next week at Lincoln High School.

