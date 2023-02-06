The Conway Christian Lady Eagles clinched at least a share of the 2A-5 conference championship with a 59-20 win over Jacksonville Lighthouse on Friday night.
With the win, the Lady Eagles are 21-5 overall and 14-0 in league play. Conway Christian has now won eight consecutive games since losing to No. 1 Mt. Vernon-Enola in the finals of a tournament Dec. 29.
In the win over Lighthouse, Conway Christian led 27-4 after one quarter and 40-10 at halftime.
Conley Gibson led Conway Christian with 12 points. Mallory Malone had eight. Kara Keathley and Makayla Walker had six points each. Brooklyn Pratt, Lily Brister and Emma Carver had four points each. Josie Williams and Isabella Goss had three points each. Scoring two apiece were Anna Hartley, Shayna Trachte and Mary Helton.
Greenbrier Lady Panthers
Greenbrier’s comeback attempt against Van Buren came up four points short in a 37-33 loss to the Pointerettes on Friday.
Greenbrier trailed 18-8 at halftime and 25-16 after three quarters. The Lady Panthers outscored Van Buren 17-12 in the fourth quarter to get back into the game.
JoJo Jerry led Greenbrier with 10 points. Destiny Steele had nine. Karley Hughes had seven. Jade Steele scored four. Ashlynn Newton added three.
