The Conway Christian Lady Eagles clinched at least a share of the 2A-5 conference championship with a 59-20 win over Jacksonville Lighthouse on Friday night.

With the win, the Lady Eagles are 21-5 overall and 14-0 in league play. Conway Christian has now won eight consecutive games since losing to No. 1 Mt. Vernon-Enola in the finals of a tournament Dec. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.