The Class 2A No. 2 Conway Christian Lady Eagles finished the regular season with a 59-36 non-conference win over Nemo Vista on Friday.
With the win, Conway Christian improves to 24-5 on the season. The Lady Eagles have now won 11 consecutive games since losing to No. 1 Mt. Vernon-Enola in a tournament back in late December.
Conway Christian will play in the semifinals of the 2A-5 district tournament at England High School on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The championship game is Friday at 6 p.m.
In the win over Nemo Vista, Conway Christian led 16-11 after one quarter and 27-19 at halftime. Conway Christian outscored Nemo Vista 11-8 in the third quarter then pulled away by scoring 23 points in the fourth and allowing only nine.
Conley Gibson led Conway Christian with 15 points. Josie Williams had 14. Brooklyn Pratt and Kate Scroggins had eight points each. Mallory Malone had six. Kara Keathley had five. Anna Hartley had three.
