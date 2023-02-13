x

Conway Christian's Kara Keathley shoots for two against Nemo Vista on Friday.

 Brandon Gibson/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Class 2A No. 2 Conway Christian Lady Eagles finished the regular season with a 59-36 non-conference win over Nemo Vista on Friday.

With the win, Conway Christian improves to 24-5 on the season. The Lady Eagles have now won 11 consecutive games since losing to No. 1 Mt. Vernon-Enola in a tournament back in late December.

