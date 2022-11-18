The Vilonia Lady Eagles dropped their first contest of the season Thursday night, falling to the Benton Panthers 51-46.
With the loss, Vilonia is now 2-1 on the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Vilonia Lady Eagles dropped their first contest of the season Thursday night, falling to the Benton Panthers 51-46.
With the loss, Vilonia is now 2-1 on the season.
After trailing 12-11 after one quarter, Vilonia managed only four points in the second quarter and trailed 27-15 at halftime. Lexy Heston and Lila Toll each scored two points in the second quarter. Also, the Lady Eagles missed all four of their free throw attempts in the second quarter and but only six for the game, which was an improvement over their 9 for 19 shooting against Melbourne on Tuesday.
Vilonia made a run in the second half, outscoring the Lady Panthers 31-24.
Kinley Mears led Vilonia with 15 points. Sidni Middleton had 10. Bailey Sims scored nine. Heston had seven. Maddie Mannion added three. Toll had two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.