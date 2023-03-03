PINE BLUFF — Vilonia’s Bailey Sims hit two free throws with 9.6 seconds left to lift the Lady Eagles to a 49-48 win over Siloam Springs in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament Thursday night at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.
The Lady Eagles (27-4) led 47-46 when Brooke Smith scored on a short jumper with 15 seconds left to make the score 48-47.
Vilonia did not panic and got the ball down low to Sims, who was fouled. She calmly sank both foul shots to give her team the lead.
Siloam Springs called timeout with five seconds left. The Lady Panthers then turned the ball over with Vilonia’s Sidni Middleton stealing the ball and dribbling out the clock.
“It was a great win for our team,” Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said. “Our one and only senior Bailey Sims stepped up and made two clutch free throws to win the game. I’m so proud of every one of our girls tonight.”
Siloam Springs led 12-6 after one quarter. The score was tied 23-23 at halftime. The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Panthers 13-7 in the third quarter to lead 36-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Middleton, Maddie Mannion and Sims each scored 12 points to lead the Lady Eagles. Kinley Mears and Abby Wertz had five points each. Lexy Heston added three.
Mannion led Vilonia with seven rebounds. Middleton had four assists and three steals.
The Lady Eagles will play in the state semifinals today at noon. The state title game is March 9 at 6 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Vilonia boys
The Vilonia Eagles battled back from a 10-point deficit to take a lead in the second half but ultimately fell to Hot Springs 56-51.
The score was tied 11-11 after one quarter. The Trojans led 29-21 at halftime.
Vilonia outscored Hot Springs 15-12 in the third quarter. Both teams scored 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Dashun Spence led Vilonia with 15 points. Josh Lawrence had nine. Lane Turner had eight. Jones White had seven. Riley Saddler had four. Wesley McKissack and Ethan Dietz had three points each. Cade Smithhart had two.
Dietz led Vilonia with seven rebounds. White had five assists.
MVE girls
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks advanced to the second round of the Class 2A state tournament with a 63-53 win over Yellville-Summit on Thursday in the first round at Rector High School.
Mt. Vernon-Enola played Riverside in the quarterfinals Friday after deadlines. If MVE won, they will play at 6 p.m. today in the semifinals. The state championship game is March 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
In the win over Yellville-Summit, Mt. Vernon-Enola led 26-9 after one quarter and 38-25 at halftime.
The Lady Warhawks outscored Yellville-Summit 17-6 in the third quarter but were outscored 22-8 in the fourth.
Dessie McCarty led Mt. Vernon-Enola with 25 points. AJ Person had 18. Marlee Raby had 13. Olivia McClelland and Alyssa Gilbert had four points each.
