PINE BLUFF — Vilonia’s Bailey Sims hit two free throws with 9.6 seconds left to lift the Lady Eagles to a 49-48 win over Siloam Springs in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament Thursday night at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The Lady Eagles (27-4) led 47-46 when Brooke Smith scored on a short jumper with 15 seconds left to make the score 48-47.

