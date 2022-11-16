VILONIA — The Vilonia Lady Eagles basketball team made a little history Tuesday night.
Vilonia beat Melbourne 53-35 to end the Lady Bearkatz 64-game winning streak. Melbourne has won the last four Class 3A state championships.
“That’s not the same ball club, and they graduated one of the best players [Kenley McCarn] in the state of Arkansas, but they are still a really good ball club,” Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said. “I think they are going to be dangerous in Class 3A. They will probably have a good chance to win their fifth straight state championship.
“I was proud of my girls tonight. We’ve still got a long ways to go, but tonight was better than last Thursday [a win over Greenbrier]. We executed so much better, especially in the third and fourth quarters. In the second half, we stopped forcing so many shots and got better looks at the rim, and that is why we were able to pull away from them.
“We’ve still got so many things to fix defensively. They got a lot of good looks from the outside in the second half, or they got some offensive rebounds. We’ve got to do a better job blocking out.”
The first half was an offensive struggle for both teams.
Vilonia scored the first eight points of the game to lead 8-0 with 4:48 left in the first quarter. Lexy Heston and Kinley Mears each scored three points during the opening run. Sidni Middleton scored the other two.
Melbourne finally got on the board when Kaylee Love hit a 3-pointer with 4:28 left in the first quarter.
Vilonia led 12-3 with 2:27 left. Melbourne scored the next six points to trail 12-9 heading into the second quarter.
Vilonia pushed its lead to 18-11 following three in a row by Bailey Sims. Melbourne’s Kyla Morgan hit a basket at the buzzer to make the score 19-14 at halftime.
The second half was a different story as the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Bearkatz 21-14 to lead 40-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Melbourne hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to pull the Lady Bearkatz to within 11. Vilonia responded with it’s only 3-pointer of the game by Mears to stem any sort of comeback.
Mears and Heston led Vilonia with 14 points. Middleton had 11. Sims scored eight. Abby Wertz scored four. Kinzley Moore had two.
Love led Melbourne with 12 points.
Another aspect that Simon said needed work was free throw shooting. HIs team was 9 for 18 from the foul line in the first half. The Lady Eagles finished 9 for 19.
“That’s the same thing that happened last Thursday night,” he said. “We went 1 for 2 just about every time. That is something we’ve go to fix, because that will get you beat. It could be a positive that you got to the line that many times. If you go 15 of 18 for 16 of 18, that’s really good. And you go into halftime with maybe a 20-point lead. You lose momentum off missed free throws. We’ve got to do a better job of going to that free throw line and knocking them down.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
