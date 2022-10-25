GREENBRIER — In what can only be termed as two evenly-matched teams, the Hot Springs Lakeside Lady Rams came out with a 3-2 win over Vilonia in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at Panther Pavilion.
The scores were 25-19, 21-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-13.
After dropping the first set 25-19, Vilonia came back to win second set 25-21.
The Lady Eagles trailed most of the second set before taking a 20-19 lead on the serve of Mattie Sewell. The set ended on consecutive aces by Sophie Havens.
Vilonia opened the third set with a 7-1 lead. They were awarded points from Lakeside, which served out of rotation. Vilonia’s Reese Porterfield scored four winners in a row during the opening stretch.
Lakeside tried to keep it close, pulling to within 8-4 before Vilonia reeled off several points to lead 18-12.
The Lady Rams pulled to within 22-17 before a sideout made it 23-17. Kiley Bartlett then served two consecutive winners to end the set. Bailey Sims and Kayci Smock got kills on those two points.
The fourth set was close as well. Vilonia pulled to within two at 21-19 on the serve of Bartlett.
Lakeside won the last four points to tie the match at 2-2.
In the fifth set, Vilonia led 4-2 after a kill by McKenzie Brown. Lakeside rallied to lead 6-4. Vilonia eventually took an 11-10 lead after a service winner by Sewell. The Lady Eagles’ last lead came at 12-11.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@the
cabin.net.
