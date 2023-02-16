The No. 2 Conway Christian Lady Eagles opened district tournament play with a 67-33 win over St. Jospeh on Wednesday at England High School.
Conway Christian led 11-3 after one quarter and 29-11 at halftime.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The No. 2 Conway Christian Lady Eagles opened district tournament play with a 67-33 win over St. Jospeh on Wednesday at England High School.
Conway Christian led 11-3 after one quarter and 29-11 at halftime.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 32 points. Brooklyn Pratt had 11. Mallory Malone had eight. Lily Brister scored six. Conley Gibson and Kara Keathley had three points each. Emma Carver had two.
Kaitlyn Kordsmeier led St. Jospeh with 16 points. Kate Nabholz had 12. Bailey Pope and Lily Vaughn had two points each. Livi Williams had one.
Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch was pleased with the victory.
“The kids defended well early to set the tone,” he said. “Josie carried us offensively in the first half, and then everybody got going in the second. They’ve had a good vibe in practice lately and are playing with lots of confidence.”
Conway Christian will play in the finals of the district tournament today at 6 p.m. at England High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.