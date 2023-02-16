x

Conway Christian's Josie Williams attempts a jumper against St. Joseph in the district tournament Wednesday at England High School.

 Brandon Gibson/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The No. 2 Conway Christian Lady Eagles opened district tournament play with a 67-33 win over St. Jospeh on Wednesday at England High School.

Conway Christian led 11-3 after one quarter and 29-11 at halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.