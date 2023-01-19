The Conway Lady Wampus Cats aren’t the only team in the city limits of Conway having an outstanding season this year.
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles are currently 17-5 on the season entering their game at Magnet Cove tonight. The Lady Eagles are 10-0 in the 2A-5 conference and ranked second in the Arkansas Sports Media Class 2A poll.
So far this season, Conway Christian finished seventh in the Dandra Thomas Classic at Conway High School, won the Heavenly Hoopfest at Mount St. Mary in Little Rock and finished as runner-up in the holiday tournament at Mt. Vernon-Enola.
The Lady Eagles have also had a steady starting lineup of seniors Josie Williams, Mallory Malone and Kara Keathley, and sophomores Brooklyn Pratt and Conley Gibson.
A year ago, the Lady Eagles finished 17-12 after starting the season 3-7. They had a seven-game winning streak during part of the season. They lost to Melbourne in the first round of the regional tournament.
“We had high expectations,” fifth-year coach Trey Lynch said. “We basically had everyone back from last year. We felt like we had a talented, experienced group. We set a list of goals before the season. We’re still working toward those. I’ve been really pleased with the progress we’ve made, but we’ve still got a lot of challenges in front of us the next month and a half of the season.”
Lynch said a year ago that he made his schedule tough, especially in the early part of the season.
“Our league, itself, was really good,” he said. “I thought we were playing really well at the end of the year. We just happened to play undefeated and state-champion-to-be Melbourne in the first round of the regional. If it had been any other draw, we felt like we could have made a run, but that’s just like of the way postseason goes.
“We had the misfortune of playing Melbourne in the first round of the regional each of the last two years.”
Lynch said his players have always been “tough kids.”
“They’ve always been kids who want to get the job done,” he said. “I think we just learned how to finish and win a little bit with the experience. Last year, I really liked the bunch we had. We just could never break through to that next level against some of the really good teams in our area who went on to make deep runs in the postseason.”
That being said, Lynch said he thinks his team could be one of those teams this year to make a run in late February and early March.
“That’s the goal,” he said. “Our central region is really good. I think there is a number of teams that can beat anybody on any given night. That’s the goal to be playing well when that rolls around in late February and see where it takes us.”
After playing at Magnet Cove tonight, the Lady Eagles host second-place Bigelow on Tuesday. Conway Christian beat the Lady Panthers 47-43 on Dec. 13 at Bigelow.
The district tournament is being held at England High School. The regional tournament is being held at Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden. The Class 2A state tournament is at Rector High School.
As far as his team leaders in statistics, Williams is leading the way in scoring at 19 points a game. She is currently 23 points away from scoring 2,000 career points. Gibson averages 11 points per game. Pratt averages 8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
Malone averages seven points per game. Keathley averages 6 points and 3 assists per game.
Keathley is the only player who missed any time this year after injuring her knee in the Heavenly Hoopfest back in November. During that time, Lily Brister started.
“It’s great having that consistency,” Lynch said. “Sometimes, year to year, it’s trying to find those rotations that gel right. It’s something that happened naturally and really easily for us this year. It probably helps that we started that same five most of the year last year.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
