The Conway Lady Wampus Cats aren’t the only team in the city limits of Conway having an outstanding season this year.

The Conway Christian Lady Eagles are currently 17-5 on the season entering their game at Magnet Cove tonight. The Lady Eagles are 10-0 in the 2A-5 conference and ranked second in the Arkansas Sports Media Class 2A poll.

