The Class 2A No. 2 Conway Christian routed Cutter-Morning Star 68-27 on Tuesday night to improve to 22-5 overall and 15-0 in league play.
The Lady Eagles have clinched the conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the district tournament. They have also clinched a spot in the regional tournament as well.
Conway Christian led 25-3 after one quarter and 42-12 at halftime.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 21 points. Mallory Malone had 12. Scoring seven each were Brooklyn Pratt, Conley Gibson and Anna Hartley. Scoring three each were Lily Brister, Mary Helton and Isabella Goss. Kara Keathley and Shayna Trachte had two points each. Kate Scroggins added a free throw.
