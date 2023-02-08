x

Coinway Christian's Kara Keathley attempts a three-pointer during action last week.

The Class 2A No. 2 Conway Christian routed Cutter-Morning Star 68-27 on Tuesday night to improve to 22-5 overall and 15-0 in league play.

The Lady Eagles have clinched the conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the district tournament. They have also clinched a spot in the regional tournament as well.

