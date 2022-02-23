VILONIA — A win over the Vilonia Eagles allowed the Russellville Cyclones to celebrate on Vilonia’s floor, while the Lady Eagles picked up a key win over the Lady Cyclones.
In what was a tightly contested game, the Cyclones (20-7, 12-1 5A West) likely wrapped up a fourth-straight 5A West title in a 43-39 win at Vilonia (17-9, 11-2 5A West).
With neither team being separated by more than eight points, Russellville carried the lead for much of the game, backed by double-digit scoring performances by senior Donyae May’s 12 points and senior Hayes Vines’ 11 points.
Taking an early 2-0 advantage on a post shot by sophomore Cameron Frazier, the Cyclones didn’t allow Vilonia to take a lead in the game until the 6:45 mark in the fourth quarter on a layup by senior Austin Myers.
Then, a Frazier layup nearly 30 seconds later allowed Russellville to retake the lead at 33-32.
A Myers free throw tied the game at 33, but it was a 3-pointer by Vines that gave the Cyclones a permanent lead.
Vilonia tried to fight back in the game, getting as close as a three-point deficit with under a minute left.
Over the final 1:18, Russellville got their points at the free-throw line, hitting 5 of 10 shots at the line to outscore the Eagles by one in the same time frame.
The Eagles got baskets by Myers and sophomore Dashun Spence over the final 1:18.
But, two forced 3-pointers by Vilonia to tie the game at 40 fell short of going in.
Both junior Jones White and Myers shot contested 3-pointers that failed to tie the game at 40.
Though he missed a game-tying 3, Myers certainly put in the work for Vilonia, scoring a game-high 22 points in the loss, while Spence scored 11.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Cyclones celebrated and fans stormed the court in Russellville, locking up another 5A West title because of wins against Siloam Springs and splitting the two games against Vilonia – the Eagles beat the Cyclones, 56-47, on Jan. 25 at Russellville.
Vilonia rounds out the regular season Friday at Siloam Springs with the winner of that game locking up the 5A West’s second seed.
Russellville ends the regular season hosting Van Buren on Friday.
Girls
Vilonia 60, Russellville 54
Though the game was competitive, it seemed as though the Vilonia Lady Eagles (20-5, 10-3 5A West) were in control throughout being backed by a huge game from senior Madeleine Tipton.
Vilonia raced out to a 12-2 lead in the first two minutes of the game.
Early foul trouble forced Lady Eagles coach Jeremy Simon to dig into his bench as several aggressive Vilonia players had received two fouls.
Heading into the second quarter, the Lady Eagles held a 19-13 lead, but by halftime, the lead was cut down to three.
From the 3:18 mark until the end of the second quarter, Vilonia only mustered three points, while Russellville put up 10.
The remainder of the game was quite competitive as well with the Lady Eagles never going up by more than 10 points.
Its latest and largest lead came at the 3:03 mark in the fourth as Vilonia held onto a 53-43 lead.
Soon, the Lady Cyclones had cut the lead down to five with 35.5 remaining as sophomore Brenna Burk hit a deep 3-pointer.
Unfortunately for Russellville, they couldn’t get closer than those five points.
Tipton finished with a game-high 23 points, followed by freshman Sidni Middleton’s 12.
Russellville was led by Burks and sophomore Taleigha Ealy’s 12, followed by senior Gracie Campbell’s 10.
With the win, Vilonia locks up the 5A West’s second seed and travels Friday to Siloam Springs.
Meanwhile, Russellville currently holds the fourth seed, leading Greenbrier by a half game for fourth.
Russellville hosts Van Buren on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.