Class 2A No. 2 Conway Christian took a two-game lead over Bigelow in the 2A-5 standings with a 53-40 win over the Lady Panthers on Tuesday night at home.
With the win, Conway Christian improves to 19-5 overall and 12-0 in league play. Bigelow is now 10-2 in the conference.
The Lady Eagles got off to a slow start, trailing 13-7 after one quarter and 20-19 at halftime.
Conway Christian came alive in the third quarter, outscoring Bigelow 19-8 en route to a 38-28 lead. Josie Williams scored 10 of Conway Christian’s 19 points. Conley Gibson had seven while Brooklyn Pratt made two free throws.
The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Panthers 15-12 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Williams led the Lady Eagles with 32 points. She made eight three-pointers in the victory.
Gibson had 16 points. Pratt had four. Lily Brister added one.
“I’m really proud of the pose and resiliency the kids showed,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said. “After we struggled offensively for the first 12 minutes, we kept battling and put together a big run in the next 12 minutes. I thought our entry defensively and on the boards was great all night. Creating some offensive from our defense helped get us going, and then Josie and Conley hit some big time shots.”
Vilonia Eagles
The Vilonia Eagles, ranked fourth in Class 5A, bounced back from a loss to Sylvan Hills to beat Little Rock Parkview 58-55 on Tuesday night.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 17-5 overall and 5-2 in the 5A-Central.
Dashun Spence led Vilonia with 21 points. Ethan Dietz had 16. Josh Lawrence scored 10. Jones White and Lane Turner had four points each. Wesley McKissack scored three.
Vilonia Lady Eagles
The No. 9 Vilonia Lady Eagles dropped their first conference game of the year Tuesday night, losing to Little Rock Parkview 54-51.
With the loss, Vilonia drops to 16-4 overall and 7-1 in league play. The Lady Eagles are tied with Sylvan Hills and Parkview with one loss apiece atop the 5A-Central standings.
Vilonia trailed 33-18 at halftime before making getting back into the game in the second half.
Bailey Sims led Vilonia with 15 points. Kinley Mears had 13. Alexis Heston had nine. Sidni Middleton and Madison Mannion had six points each.
