LITTLE ROCK — The Conway Christian Lady Eagles made a great run through the Heavenly Hoopfest at Mount St. Mary.
Conway went 3-0, beating Heber Springs 66-54 in the championship game Saturday at the McAuley Center. With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 4-2 on the season.
In the win over Heber Springs, Conway Christian led 20-15 after one quarter. Josie Williams scored 14 of her game-high 45 points in the first quarter. She hit four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes. Also scoring two points each were Brooklyn Pratt, Conley Gibson and Mallory Malone.
The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Panthers 14-9 in the second quarter to lead 34-24 at halftime. Williams scored 10 points in the second quarter, added two more 3-pointers. Gibson and Malone scored two points each in the second quarter.
Heber Springs made a run in the third quarter, outscoring Conway Christian 22-12 to tie the game at 46-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Williams then came out with 15 points in the final eight minutes as the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Panthers 20-8 to get the win.
“The game was a fun battle,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said. “We made runs. Heber Springs responded with runs of their own, and the kids made big plays down the stretch when we had to.
“I am extremely proud of the girls for finding a way to win.”
In addition to William’s 45 points, Malone added eight. Gibson had seven. Pratt scored four. Lily Brister scored two.
Addison Hudspeth led Heber Springs with 22 points.
