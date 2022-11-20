x

The Conway Christian Lady Eagles beat Heber Springs on Saturday to win the Heavenly Hoopfest at Mount St. Mary in Little Rock.

 Courtesy of Conway Christian Schools

LITTLE ROCK — The Conway Christian Lady Eagles made a great run through the Heavenly Hoopfest at Mount St. Mary.

Conway went 3-0, beating Heber Springs 66-54 in the championship game Saturday at the McAuley Center. With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 4-2 on the season.

