The Class 2A No. 2 Conway Christian Lady Eagles qualified for the Class 2A state tournament with a 66-41 win over South Side Bee Branch in the first round of the Class 2A Central Region tournament at Sloan-Hendrix High School on Wednesday.

Conway Christian is now 27-5 on the season, having won 14 consecutive games. The Lady Eagles are now guaranteed at least three more games, including the first round of the state tournament next week at Rector High School.

