The Class 2A No. 2 Conway Christian Lady Eagles qualified for the Class 2A state tournament with a 66-41 win over South Side Bee Branch in the first round of the Class 2A Central Region tournament at Sloan-Hendrix High School on Wednesday.
Conway Christian is now 27-5 on the season, having won 14 consecutive games. The Lady Eagles are now guaranteed at least three more games, including the first round of the state tournament next week at Rector High School.
In the win over South Side, Conway Christian led 15-6 after one quarter. The Lady Eagles came alive in the second quarter, scoring 29 points to lead 44-18 at halftime.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 26 points. Mallory Malone had 15. Kara Keathley had eight. Brooklyn Pratt had seven. Conley Gibson and Shayna Trachte had four points each. Kate Scroggins had three.
“It feels good to punch our ticket for next week,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said. “There’s always a little relief getting that first one take care of. I’m really pleased with the way the kids defended early. Mallory had another big night, and Josie put up a bunch in a hurry like she can.”
Conway Christian will play in the semifinals today at 4 p.m. The championship game is Saturday at 6 p.m. The third-place game is Saturday at noon.
MVE girls
The No. 1 Mt Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks scored early and often in beating St. Joseph 78-46 in the first round of the regional tournament at Sloan-Hendrix High School on Wednesday.
With the win, Mt. Vernon-Enola qualifies for the Class 2A state tournament next week at Rector High School.
The Lady Warhawks led 26-11 after one quarter and 48-24 at halftime.
AJ Person led Mt. Vernon-Enola with 26 points. Dessie McCarty had 20. Alyssa Gilbert scored 12. Marlee Raby had 10. Coree Kyle had five. Charity Pruitt had three. Jordan Rodgers added two.
Kaitlyn Kordsmeier led St. Joseph with 19 points. Kate Nabholz had 18. Izzie Garrett and Livi Williams had three points each. Bailey Pope had two. Ella Rose added a free throw.
Mt. Vernon-Enola will play in the semifinals today at 7 p.m. The third-place game is Saturday at noon. The championship game is Saturday at 6 p.m.
Guy Perkins girls
The Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbirds qualified for the Class 1A state tournament with a 54-44 upset win over Augusta in the first round of the Class 1A-3 regional tournament at Nemo Vista on Wednesday.
Guy-Perkins was a four seed while Augusta was a conference champion.
Guy-Perkins led 18-13 after one quarter and 26-25 at halftime. The Lady Thunderbirds trailed 36-33 after three quarters then rallied in the fourth for the victory
Jo’Mia Ealy led Guy-Perkins with 22 points. Julissia Young had 17. Jacey Glover scored six. Jacey Blaylock added four. Katie Henry had three.
Guy-Perkins will play in the semifinals today at 4 p.m. The semifinals are Saturday at 6 p.m. The third-place game is Saturday at noon. The Class 1A state tournament is being held at Ozark High School, starting Tuesday.
Mayflower girls
The Mayflower Lady Golden Eagles lost to Harding Academy 73-64 in the first round of the regional tournament at Rose Bud on Wednesday.
Harding Academy led 17-15 after one quarter and 39-31 at halftime.
Kiki Williamson led Mayflower with 19 points. Riley Whittington had 18. Hailey Francis had 15. Ella York scored six. London Webb had four. Victoria Barksdale had two. Aniah Delph added a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.