ENGLAND — It took the Conway Christian Lady Eagles overtime to win the 2A-5 district tournament Friday night at England High School.

Conway Christian (26-5) rallied from six points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime then beat Bigelow 73-66 in the finals of the district tournament. With the win, Conway Christian will be the top seed in the Class 2A Central Region Tournament at Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden this week.

