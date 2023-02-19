ENGLAND — It took the Conway Christian Lady Eagles overtime to win the 2A-5 district tournament Friday night at England High School.
Conway Christian (26-5) rallied from six points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime then beat Bigelow 73-66 in the finals of the district tournament. With the win, Conway Christian will be the top seed in the Class 2A Central Region Tournament at Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden this week.
Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said a win like Friday’s will be beneficial if his team wants to make a deep playoff run this season.
“In the locker room after the game, Kara Keathley made the comment, ‘it’s good for us to have to battle one right down to the wire,’” Lynch said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had one where it’s been a single-possession game. You’re going to have to win multiple games like that most of the time to make a run in the next few weeks. I feel like it has to be beneficial for us.”
Conway Christian has won 13 consecutive games, all by double digits. The last game that ended in less than a 10-point spread was a 47-43 win at Bigelow (20-6) on Dec. 10.
The Lady Eagles got off to a great start, leading by 12 points in the first quarter. They were up 26-20 with less than 1:20 left in the first half. Bigelow outscored Conway Christian 9-2 the remainder of the quarter, including a three-quarter court three-pointer at the buzzer, to make the score 29-28 at halftime.
“The last minute and a half of the second quarter could not have gone any worse,” Lynch said. “We went from up six with the ball with just over a minute to go, to down one at halftime. The kids showed a lot of grit and battled and battled possession after possession. We kept hanging in there. We gave ourselves a fighter’s chance at the end.”
Bigelow led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter and led 60-54 with 1:45 left.
Conway Christian’s Josie Williams scored four consecutive on jumpers to cut the deficit to 60-58 with 56 seconds left.
With the shot clock winding down, Bigelow missed a three-pointer with 17 seconds left. That led to Brooklyn Pratt finding Mallory Malone for a tying basket with six seconds left.
In the extra period, Conway Christian took a 62-60 lead on a basket by Williams. Bigelow scored the next four points to go up 64-62 with 2:09 left.
Williams was then involved in the next seven points. She scored on a drive to the basket to tie it at 64-64. After a missed shot by Bigelow, Williams found Malone for an easy basket go put the Lady Eagles up 66-64 with 1:24 left. After a Bigelow turnover, Williams nailed a 30-foot three-pointer to make the score 69-64 with 50 seconds left.
“Big players make big plays,” Lynch said of Williams. “That one kind of put the stamp on it.”
Williams then hit four consecutive free throws in the final 24.8 seconds to seal the victory.
Williams led all scorers with 45 points. Malone had 16. Pratt had eight. Keathley had three.
Conway Christian will play South Side Bee Branch in the first round of the regional Wednesday at 4 p.m. If the Lady Eagles win that game, they will be guaranteed three more games, including a berth in the Class 2A state tournament at Rector.
