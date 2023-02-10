x

Conway Christian's Josie Williams shoots for two in the Lady Eagles' win over England on Thursday night. With the win, Conway Christian wins its first conference title since 2010, when it was co-champions with St. Joseph and was coached by current Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft. Conway Christian won the 2010 Class 2A state title. 

 Brandon Gibson/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

For the first time in school history, the Conway Christian Lady Eagles are conference champions.

Conway Christian beat England 69-43 on Thursday night to claim the top spot in the 2A-5 conference outright. The Lady Eagles completed conference play at 16-0. They are 23-5 on the season.

