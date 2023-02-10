For the first time in school history, the Conway Christian Lady Eagles are conference champions.
Conway Christian beat England 69-43 on Thursday night to claim the top spot in the 2A-5 conference outright. The Lady Eagles completed conference play at 16-0. They are 23-5 on the season.
“The kids made this one of our goals at the start of the season,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said. “I’m extremely proud of the way they have approached everything to make it happen.”
The last conference title was in 2010 when the Lady Eagles, then coached by current Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft, tied St. Joseph for first then finished as Class 2A state champions.
Conway Christian led 18-10 after one quarter and 32-23 at halftime. The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Lions 18-9 in the third quarter to pull away for a 50-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 36 points. She hit seven three-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter. Conley Gibson had 14 points. Mallory Malone had eight. Brooklyn Pratt had seven. Kara Keathley and Lily Brister had two points each.
Conway Christian played Nemo Vista in a non-conference game Friday night before starting the 2A-5 district tournament Wednesday at England.
“It was a really solid win, all around,” Lynch said. “The kids did a great job defensively and on the boards all night. I was pleased with our aggression offensively and the shots it created.”
Williams was 7 for 9 from the three-point line. Pratt and Malone each had 10 rebounds.
