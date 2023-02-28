PINE BLUFF – The Vilonia Lady Eagles shook off a slow start to rout Hot Springs Lakeside 59-29 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Tuesday.
With the win, Vilonia (26-4) advances to the quarterfinal round on Thursday when the Lady Eagles will play either Siloam Springs or Paragould, who play today at 4 p.m. Lakeside ends its season at 13-12.
Vilonia got off to a slow start, trailing 2-0 before Sidni Middleton hit 1 of 2 free throws. From there, Vilonia led 25-9 at halftime.
The Lady Eagles got rolling in the second half, outscoring Lakeside 25-13 in the third quarter. Lexy Heston scored 14 points in the third quarter, many coming on drives to the basket.
Vilonia finally invoked the running clock when Abby Wertz scored with 5:13 left in the game to make the score 57-27.
Heston led Vilonia with 20 points. Middleton had 19. Kinley Mears had seven. Kinzley Moore had five. Bailey Sims scored four. Gracie Reed and Wertz had two points each.
“We didn’t play our best offensively,” Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said. “We had some nerves going. Defensively, we did what we needed to do. We shut down their point guard. Kinley Mears did a great job on her. Our helpside defense was there to help her.
“I’m just proud of our defense tonight. I was proud to get the win and move on. That’s the name of the game – survive and advance.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
