Villonia’s Sidni Middleton drives to the basket during the Eagles’ win over Hot Springs Lakeside in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Tuesday.

PINE BLUFF – The Vilonia Lady Eagles shook off a slow start to rout Hot Springs Lakeside 59-29 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Tuesday.

With the win, Vilonia (26-4) advances to the quarterfinal round on Thursday when the Lady Eagles will play either Siloam Springs or Paragould, who play today at 4 p.m. Lakeside ends its season at 13-12.

