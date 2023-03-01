RECTOR — The Conway Christian Lady Eagles opened the 2023 Class 2A state tournament with a 56-32 victory over Life Way Christian on Tuesday at Rector High School.
The game was close in the first quarter with the Lady Warriors taking a 2-0 lead. Conway Christian’s Conley Gibson scored the next four points then Brooklyn Pratt nailed a three-pointer to give the Lady Eagles a 7-2 lead.
Life Way scored the next four points to cut the deficit to 7-6 with 5:24 left in the first quarter. Conway Christian’s Josie Williams then scored five in a row to give her team a 12-6 lead.
Life Way cut it to 14-10 with 1:59 left in the first quarter. Conway Christian scored the final five points of the quarter, including a three-pointer by Gibson and a layup by Williams, to lead 19-10 after one quarter.
The difference in the game was the second quarter. The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Warriors 16-2 to lead 35-12 at halftime.
Things did not get any better for Life Way in the third quarter as Conway Christian scored 16 points to only nine for the Lady Warriors.
“We guarded really well in the second quarter,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said. “We held them to one basket in the second quarter, and we were able to create some offense from our defense at the same time. We kind of took care of business there.”
Williams led Conway Christian with 21 points. Gibson had 15. Pratt added nine. Kara Keathley had five. Kate Scroggins had three. Shayna Trachte had two.
Conway Christian will play either Des Arc or Horatio on Friday at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinal round. The semifinals are Saturday at noon. The Class 2A state championship game is March 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
