Lady Eagles stopped by Greenwood girls, Vilonia boys stifle Bulldogs

VILONIA — The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 5A-West) kept the Vilonia Lady Eagles (14-2, 2-1 5A-West) from flying in the second half for a 67-52 victory on Friday night.
The Lady Bulldogs defense made everything hard for the Lady Eagles.
Vilonia had multiple turnovers in the game and Greenwood drew multiple jump balls in the game.
“They (Greenwood) trap everything,” Vilonia girls head coach Alvin Riley said, “They make it hectic.”
Vilonia, in the first quarter, played well and held a 17-16 lead going into the second.
Vilonia was held to only three field goals in the second quarter.
The big story of the second quarter was the number of free throws Vilonia shot.
Vilonia went 10 for 11 from the free-throw line in the second quarter alone and that was what helped it keep the game close.
At the half, Vilonia faced a 36-34 deficit, but Greenwood took over in the second half.
The Lady Bulldogs held the Lady Eagles to only four field goals in the entire second half.
In the third quarter, the Lady Eagles were held without a field goal until the 2:17 mark.
“I told them we have to be able to play four quarters instead of two,” Riley said.
Senior forward Paige Kelley led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 14 points. Ten of her 14 points game in the first quarter.
“Paige is always our inside threat,” Riley said.
For the Lady Bulldogs, they were led by a monster game from junior guard Kinley Fisher, who had 31 of Greenwood's 67 points.
Fisher had 10 points in the fourth quarter to help put the game away for the Lady Bulldogs.
Vilonia now looks ahead to Greenbrier on Tuesday at home.
“We’re going to look at them like we normally do, and talk about the things that we think we need to do to beat them,” Riley said.
Boys
Vilonia 49,
Greenwood 19
The defense for the Eagles (14-2, 3-0 5A-West) held the Bulldogs (3-13, 0-3 5A-West) to six points in the first quarter.
All six points from the Bulldogs came from senior power forward Jayce Garnes.
It wasn’t until the 2:50 mark of the second quarter that someone other than Garnes made a field goal.
For the Eagles, they were scoring often near the basket.
Their length was too much for Greenwood to handle in this game, and Vilonia scored often in the low post.
“We’re not the fastest team out there but we do have some length to us so we tried to put a little bit of pressure on them (Greenwood) and then get back to man-to-man,” Vilonia head coach Jeremy Simon said.
Senior center Austin Wader led Vilonia in scoring with 15 points.
All those points came in the first half.
“Wader probably had his best game of the season,” Simon said.
Senior shooting guard Landon Hill had a big game in the first half as well with 14 points.
With the score at the half being 39-11, Simon sat his starters for the entire second half.
In the second half, junior shooting guard Gram Middleton led the team with seven points.
Middleton finished with eight points for the game.
“The defense held strong, we just didn’t do the things offensively that I would like to do,” Simon said about his bench's play in the second half.
Vilonia now sits tied for first in the Conference 5A-West standings with Russelville and Little Rock Christian.
