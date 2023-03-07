x

Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon talks to his Lady Eagles squad during the regular-season finale against Jacksonville. Vilonia plays Greenwood for the Class 5A state championship Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

 Jeff Rice / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Vilonia Lady Eagles will play a somewhat familiar opponent Thursday in the Class 5A state championship game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The Lady Eagles (28-4) will play defending state champion Greenwood (30-2) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Vilonia was previously a member of the 5A-West with Greenwood before moving to the 5A-Central this season. The two teams also played this year in a non-conference game with Greenwood winning 77-52 on Dec. 2.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.