The Vilonia Lady Eagles will play a somewhat familiar opponent Thursday in the Class 5A state championship game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
The Lady Eagles (28-4) will play defending state champion Greenwood (30-2) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Vilonia was previously a member of the 5A-West with Greenwood before moving to the 5A-Central this season. The two teams also played this year in a non-conference game with Greenwood winning 77-52 on Dec. 2.
“We knew, going into the year, if we could win our conference, we’d get on the opposite side of Greenwood,” Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said. “We’ve thought Greenwood has been the head of the class for the past couple of years. They’ve got a really talented team.”
Simon said his team’s win at Little Rock Parkview in late February gave the Lady Eagles the conference title and set up things for the way they are playing out now.
“We’ve played just well enough throughout the state tournament down in Pine Bluff to get this opportunity to play Greenwood for a state championship,” Simon said.
Greenwood played three tough games in the state tournament, beating Nettleton 57-49, Parkview 62-60 and West Memphis 68-57. Vilonia beat Hot Springs Lakeside 59-29, Siloam Springs 49-48 and Marion 51-47 in overtime.
Simon said making it to the state title game with only one senior (Bailey Sims) is a big accomplishment.
“We’ve got a bunch of sophomores and we’re even playing a freshman (Maddie Mannion),” he said. “Just to get the experience of a state tournament was big for them. I think we might have some chances down the road to try to make another run. But, right now, this is a great opportunity for us, even being this young. To go and experience a state-championship game is unlike anything else. It’s different from your typical Tuesday and Friday game.”
Simon said his team has been battling with injuries. Lexy Heston injured her back against Siloam Springs in the quarterfinals and did not play against Marion. LIla Toll has been working her way back into the lineup after being injured. She played sparingly against Siloam Springs but did not play against Marion.
Sidni Middleton is the team’s leading scorer at 12 points per game. Sims and Kinley Mears are averaging 11 points per game. Sims averages eight rebounds per game. Heston averages five rebounds per game.
Simon said the first time his team played Greenwood, they were without Sims, who starts in the post.
“That hurt us because we feel like if we can get the ball down to her on the blocks, she’s going to have a good opportunity to score,” Simon said.
Simon said Greenwood is full of great shooters.
“They have a seven-man rotation and six of them can really shoot it,” he said. “You can’t leave any of them open. Even when you’ve got hands up in the face, and you feel like you’re playing great defense, they can still hit shots on you.
“That is what separates them from everybody else.”
Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said his team and Vilonia are two of the best programs, traditionally, in the state.
“I know when we were in the conference together, it’s always great games, great community support by both and highly-competitive games,” Reeves said. “I expect it to be the same way on Thursday.”
Greenwood returns three starters from last year’s state-championship team but all the starters this year saw extensive playing time, Reeves said.
Greenwood senior Mady Cartwright is a four-year starter and has signed with Tulsa University. Junior guard Anna Trusty is in her third season on the varsity team.
“Those are our two leading scorers,” Reeves said.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat
