COLUMBIA, Mo. – Returning to the road in American Midwest Conference play this evening, Central Baptist College women’s basketball took on the Stephens Stars inside Silverthorne Arena. The Lady Mustangs (7-7, 2-7 AMC) trailed at the half and lost to Stephens (11-4, 6-3 AMC), 59-36, snapping an eight-game winning streak over the Stars.
Rhys Anderson led the way in scoring for CBC with nine points and Olivia Lambrigtsen was the leading rebounder with six. Diana Rivera had seven points. Caroline Citty had five. Lambrigsten had four. Emma Bates , Kristan Hargrove and Maele Van Houtert had three points each. Tamara Christmas added two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.