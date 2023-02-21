The Greenbrier Lady Panthers broke their 13-game losing skid with a 48-44 win over Alma on Friday night. It was Greenbrier’s first victory since beating Maumelle 67-62 on Dec. 10.
Greenbrier led 14-11 after one quarter and 25-20 at halftime. Alma outscored Greenbrier 13-10 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 35-33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.