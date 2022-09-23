The never-give-up Greenbrier Lady Panthers are now 5-5 on the season.
Greenbrier trailed Mountain Home after two sets then rallied to beat the Lady Bombers in five Thursday night. The scores were 23-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-10.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The never-give-up Greenbrier Lady Panthers are now 5-5 on the season.
Greenbrier trailed Mountain Home after two sets then rallied to beat the Lady Bombers in five Thursday night. The scores were 23-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-10.
The Lady Panthers are now 4-1 in 5A-West play.
“I was very proud of our girls for how hard they fought to come back after being down 2-0,” Greenbrier coach Katie Huff said. “Madison Crum had an outstanding performance on the front and back row for us last night.”
Crum had a career-high 25 kills. She also had two aces and 14 digs.
“We had several great defensive plays that were just pure hustle from our players,” Huff said. “I was very proud of them for not giving up when their backs were against the wall.”
Payton Crum had 11 kills. Reese Watters had nine kids. Chanley Wood led the defense with 17 digs. Brooklynn Smith had 29 assists and three aces. Lily Oaks had 22 assists and nine digs.
The Lady Panthers go to Greenwood today for a doubleheader against Baptist Prep and Paris.
Conway Lady Wampus Cats
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats continued their roll through the 6A-Central with a sweep of Bryant on Thursday.
The scores were 25-12, 25-14, 26-24.
Conway is now 10-2 overall and 6-0 in league play.
“It was a great game in Bryant,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We finished the first round of conference strong in three sets. Bryant fought hard in the third set and was doing a great job defensively, but somehow, we were able to pull out the third set.
“I was proud of our girls for staying focused on the road.”
Megan Smith led Conway with 14 kills. Olivia Wiedower had 23 assists and 17 digs. Madison Derden had two aces. Taylor Tinsley had three blocks.
Conway is playing in a tournament in Jonesboro today.
Cabot also won the junior varsity match, 25-11, 25-15.
Wren Jones had seven kills. Ella White had nine assists. Tate Jones had three aces. Brooklyn Ferguson had seven digs. Alivia Cox and Alexis Coach and two blocks each.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.