The Conway Lady Wampus Cats returned home for the first time in two weeks and took care of business in routing Jonesboro 77-35 on Tuesday night at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The win broke Conway’s three-game skid, which was the Lady Wampus Cats first since February 2020.
“It felt good to be at home,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “I thought we’d come out, especially our first five, and be a little sluggish. Honestly, we weren’t as bad as I thought. I thought our bench did a really good job and coming in and giving some minutes. We shot the ball well.
“Again, we’ve been on the road so much that it was good to be home. It gave us a boost of energy. Of course, we’d lost three games in a row. We were able to get a win. I was real proud of them.”
The only thing that might have been a negative in the first quarter was fouls as the Lady Wampus Cats were called for seven in the first eight minutes, but most were non-shooting fouls.
Jonesboro led 1-0 early in the game before Chloe Clardy scored with 7:25 left in the first quarter.
After trailing 3-2, Alexis Cox scored on a putback with 5:45 left to give the lady Wampus Cats the lead for good.
Conway’s Emerie Bohanon hit three three-pointers in the first quarter as the Lady Wampus Cats led 24-8.
Conway did not let up in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Golden Hurricane 28-13 to lead 52-21 at halftime.
Nine different Conway players scored in the game, including a game-high 22 points from Bohanon, who hit six three-pointers.
Cox had 13 points. Clardy had 10. Samyah Jordan and Nicole Rodriguez had seven points each. Alivia Cox and Savannah Scott had five apiece. Jelani Davis had four. Scoring two each were Kamille Brown and Kaidyn Beckwith.
Conway will play at Bryant on Friday night as the Lady Wampus Cats have nothing but 6A-Central games the remainder of the regular season.
“We’ve played two, maybe three games a week for so long,” Hutchcraft said. “And most have not been easy games. It’s been a challenge.”
Hutchcraft said Tuesday’s win was good in the fact that she was able to play everyone and get some players some minutes.
“We’ve had some girls have not been able to get on the floor,” she said. “That just helps us in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.