The Conway Lady Wampus Cats clinched the 6A-Central volleyball championship with a sweep of the Jonesboro on Thursday.
Conway is now 21-2 on the season and 11-0 in league play. Conway will host Bryant for senior night Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats clinched the 6A-Central volleyball championship with a sweep of the Jonesboro on Thursday.
Conway is now 21-2 on the season and 11-0 in league play. Conway will host Bryant for senior night Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
In the win over Jonesboro, the scores were 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
Taylor Tinsley had 11 kills. Olivia Wiedower had 20 assists and four aces. Kim Quinit had 19 digs. Kayla Smith and Tinsley had one block each.
“We got off to a slow start in sets two and three but our girls were able to pull it out,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “Taylor stepped up in the middle, and our right side attackers were doing well. Our passers did a good job of regrouping and getting us back in the system. We were glad to get the win on the road after the long trip on the bus.”
Conway won the junior varsity match 25-15, 25-15.
Laurel Wells had five kills. Tate Jones had eight assists and two aces. Carly Pate had had eight digs. Alivia Cox had two blocks.
Conway will host its annual Pink Night on Tuesday.
“We are raising money for Coach Jessica Smolsky, our senior high assistant cheer and dance coach,” Crow said. “We will have a large silent auction with some very nice items, and Centennial Bank is cooking for burgers for us to sell.
“We hope everyone will come out and support the Lady Cats this coming week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.