Conway's Taylor Tinsley and Megan Smith go up for a block against North Little Rock during recent action.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats clinched the 6A-Central volleyball championship with a sweep of the Jonesboro on Thursday.

Conway is now 21-2 on the season and 11-0 in league play. Conway will host Bryant for senior night Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.

