I’ve been a sports writer in some form or fashion since the fall of 1995. During that time frame, I’ve covered three state-championship girls basketball teams.
While the season is still early, I’ve never covered a nationally-ranked team like I am with the Conway Lady Wampus Cats.
Conway is ranked 15th in this week’s SCNext Top 25 from ESPN.
A year ago, Conway entered the Class 6A state tournament with only one loss, and that probably caught up to them as the Lady Wampus Cats as they lost to Little Rock Central in their first game in the Class 6A state tournament.
Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said recently that her team needed some good, tough competition in an attempt to avoid that this season. She said she thought her team peaked too early last year.
So far this season, Conway is 7-1. Half the games her team has played have been from outside of Arkansas.
Two weeks ago, Conway hosted Bossier City, La., Parkway and Bartlett, Tenn. Last weekend, the Lady Wampus Cats played in the She Got Game Classic in Mansfield, Texas. They beat Norman, Okla., in their first game then lost to nationally-ranked and the top team in Texas, South Grand Prairie.
Coming off a loss in-season for the first time Dec. 30, 2021, Conway caught fire early in an 80-40 rout of Marion on Tuesday night at Buzz Bolding Arena. Coach Hutchcraft knew her team might still be tired after the trip of Texas but was happy to see them play well and score 80 points in the victory.
Conway may be the favorite to win the state title this year, but there’s still a 6A-Central season to play. Defending state champion North Little Rock will have a lot to say about that, but after watching Conway play five times this season so far, I’m really looking forward to Jan. 6 at Buzz Bolding Arena when the Lady Charging Wildcats come to town.
Conway is led by Stanford signee Chloe Clardy and Auburn signee Savannah Scott.
As far as the state championship teams I’ve covered in the past, two came from my alma mater, Carlisle High School.
Carlisle, coached by Toby Tevebaugh, won the 2007 and 2008 Class 2A state championships. In 2006, the Lady Bison lost to juggernaut Strong in the semifinals of the Class AA state tournament in overtime. Carlisle had that game won until some maybe questionable calls were made, and Strong went on to win its second consecutive state title.
In 2007, Carlisle went 34-2 and won the state title, routing Jessieville in the championship game. The next year, things did not go as smoothly but avenged a loss to Augusta in the regional title game by beating the Lady Red Devils to win the state title. Carlisle was led by Julie Inman, who went on to play college basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
In 2012, Cabot High School opened its new Panther Arena. That season, the Cabot Lady Panthers, coached by Carla Crowder, seemed destined to win the Class 7A state championship. A year prior, the Lady Panthers lost in the semifinals of the state tournament. In 2012, they came out on a mission and rolled through most of the competition before beating Fort Smith Northside to win the school’s only girls state championship in basketball. Cabot was led by future Razorback Melissa Wolfe.
I also covered four other girls teams to play in the state finals.
The 2004 Cabot girls lost to Little Rock Parkview in overtime in the Class AAAAA championship game at Alltel Arena in North Little Rock. Parkview won the game on a controversial walking call on Brittany Goings, that allowed Parkview to escape with the championship.
The Lonoke Lady Jackrabbits, led by Michaela Brown and Asiah Scribner, played in the Class 4A state game three consecutive years from 2007-09. They lost to Central Arkansas Christian, Shiloh Christian and Huntsville respectively.
Personal note
Today, Dec. 8, marks the two-year anniversary of the death of my wife Linda because of endometrial cancer.
Linda was diagnosed in October 2020 and died two months later. Even though my daughter Mary Elisabeth and I are happy, and I’m engage to a wonderful woman in Jacqueline Larison, who graduated from Quitman High School, there isn’t a day goes by that I don’t think about Linda and miss her.
I know she would be so proud of the young woman that Emmy has become in her 13 years in the United States after we adopted her from China at 2 years old in 2009. I also know that, because of my faith and belief in Jesus Christ, I will see her again one day.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
