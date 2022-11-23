When the Conway Lady Wampus Cats needed to turn up their defense, they did just that.
Conway (5-0) pulled away from Bartlett, Tenn., for a 70-48 win Tuesday at. Buzz Bolding Arena.
Conway led 34-20 early in the second half following a basket by Emerie Bohanon. From there, Bartlett went on an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to 34-31. That followed by a timeout called by Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft.
When play resumed, the Lady Wampus Cats turned up the defense and scored 11 in a row to retake control of the game, leading 45-31. The run started when Chloe Clardy hit three free throws. Samyah Jordain scored with a basket. Clardy then hit two free throws and a short jumper before Kaidyn Beckwith scored on a drive to the basket.
Bartlett temporarily stopped the run when Mallory Collier hit a 3-pointer to make the score 45-34 with 37 seconds left. Conway’s Kamille Brown hit two free throws to give her team a 47-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Clardy scored the first four points of the fourth quarter then Alexis Cox nailed a 3-pointer to push the lead to 20 points at 54-34.
Conway’s largest lead of the game was 25 points at 64-38 with 1:42 left.
“I was pretty upset when we came out of halftime because that is one thing we talk about is momentum shifts,” Hutchcraft said. “The last two games, we’ve given the momentum up back at the start of the third quarter. After the timeout, we made that defensive adjustment. Our offense stems from our defense. We’ve got to pick it up on that end.
“I thought we did a really good job in our zones today.”
Conway forced Bartlett into 30 turnovers in the victory.
Clardy led all scorers with 25 points. Bohanon scored 14. Savannah Scott had eight. Beckwith had six. Cox scored five. Jelani Davis had four. Jordan and Amyia Taylor had two points each.
Beckwith and Brown led Conway with five rebounds apiece.
Carrington Jones led Bartlett with 10 points.
The victory was the second in an as many days against teams from out of state. On Monday, Conway beat Bossier City Parkway 78-68 in the Conway High School Gymnasium. Parkway’s best player, Mikaylah Williams is rated as one of the top 1 or 2 players in the country and signed with LSU. Williams scored only 12 points against Conway.
“Anytime you can play two teams like Parkway and Bartlett that are some of the best teams in the nation on our home floor, it just helps us in the future,” Hutchcraft said. “We’re going to enjoy it for the night. We’ve got Greenwood coming on Tuesday, and it’s probably going to be one of the hardest games we’ve had all year.
“I’m excited where we are at.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
