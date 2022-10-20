The Conway Lady Wampus Cats are the 2022 6A-Central volleyball champions after beating Bryant in four sets Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena on senior night.
The scores were 25-18, 25-10, 21-25, 25-9.
Seniors include Olivia Harris, Saniyah Rippond, Audrey Kendrick, Emma Frazier, Anna Kate Saxton, Olivia Wiedower, Kenley Jordan, Kayla Smith and Taylor Tinsley.
Conway is 22-2 overall.
In the win over Bryant, Saxton had 10 kills and two blocks. Wiedower had 28 assists. Kendrick had five aces. Kim Quinit had 14 digs.
Conway won the junior varsity match 25-14, 25-14. The Lady Wampus Cats are now 18-1 in junior varsity play.
Emily Zimmerman had 11 kills. Ella White had 13 assists. Brooklyn Ferguson had an ace. Carly Pate had 12 digs. Lily Doudrie and Emily Zimmerman had two blocks each.
Conway also played a junior varsity B match with Bryant, winning 25-15, 25-11.
Alexis Cox had eight kills. Madden Cabantac had 10 assists and six digs. Gray Denton had five aces.
“Int was a great night to be a Lady Cat in Buzz Bolding Arena tonight,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “Our team played well against Bryant and was able to hold off the Lady Hornets to stay undefeated in the central conference.
“Our serve-receive broke down a little in the third set, and we had trouble getting in system. Our hitters made some errors, and we could not pull back that set. I was proud of them for coming out in the fourth and taking care of business.”
Crow was complimentary of her several of her players for their play against Bryant.
“Audrey Kendrick did a great job of serving with five aces and got after it on defense tonight,” Crow said. “Anna Kate Saxton was also steady for us on the right side and hit .500 with 10 kills, and she did a great job putting down their outside hitter.”
Crow said the seniors played well against Bryant.
“Our nine seniors all played well, and they have been a great class of leaders for the Conway volleyball program,” Crow said.
Conway played Benton on Thursday in its annual Pink Night at Buzz Bolding Arena. Coverage of that game will appear in Saturday’s edition.
The Lady Wampus Cats will be the top seed from the 6A-Central in the Class 6A state tournament next week at Rogers Heritage High School.
Conway will have a first-round bye and will open tournament play in the quarterfinal round Wednesday at noon.
The standings for the central have been set with 1. Conway, 2. Cabot, 3. Little Rock Central, 4. Jonesboro, 5. Bryant and 6. North Little Rock.
The 7A-West has only three spots set as it finished conference play Thursday. Fayetteville is the top seed, followed by Fort Smith Southside and Springdale Har-Ber. Rogers will be the sixth seed. Bentonville and Bentonville West are battling for the fourth and fifth seeds.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
