The Conway Lady Wampus Cats soccer team beat El Dorado 2-1 on Friday.
Conway’s Alexes Onyeyiri scored both goals. Haley Nichols got an assist on the second goal.
“We started a big slow but gained control of the game more toward the end of the first half,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “We had some success at the end of the half finding space behind and with our press.
“Alexes played very well, as did Carly Pate and Haley Nichols. The backline was slow. We struggled with one attempt from distance, which led to El Dorado’s only goal.”
