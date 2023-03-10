HOT SPRINGS — Mission complete for the Conway Lady Wampus Cats.
Conway pulled away from North Little Rock in the second half to beat the Lady Charging Wildcats 62-53 to win the Class 6A state championship at Bank OZK Arena on Friday in front of 3,546 fans.
The title is Conway’s first since 2014. A year ago when the Lady Wampus Cats (28-5) were arguably the best team in the state, they were upset in the second round of the state tournament by Little Rock Central and did not advance to Hot Springs as North Little Rock took home the championship.
“Obviously, it was a great game,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “It was a battle of two known opponents. North Little Rock is awesome. They’ve got an awesome coach. Any time you can beat any team three times in a year it says a lot about your program. If you can beat North Little Rock three times, I think it’s a testament to our team, as a whole, especially our seniors.”
Conway never trailed in the game. The Lady Wampus Cats scored right off the opening tip when Savannah Scott tipped the ball to Chloe Clardy who fed it to Alexis Cox four seconds into the game to make the score 2-0.
Conway pulled out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter before North Little Rock hit consecutive three-pointers to make the score 15-12 early in the second quarter.
North Little Rock (26-6) outscored the Lady Wampus Cats 18-15 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 30-27 at halftime.
Conway led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter. Samyah Jordan made two free throws with 1:50 left to make the score 44-33. Conway led 46-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Conway’s largest lead of the fourth quarter was 12 points on several occasions, with the last coming at 60-48 following a layup by Cox with 1:21 left in the game.
Conway’s defense forced 12 North Little Rock turnovers, which led to 11 points. Conway had 15 second chance points. Cox had five offensive rebounds while Scott had four.
Three Conway players scored in double figures, led by Clardy’s 20 points. Cox and Scott had 14 apiece.
“It makes it really easy,” Hutchcraft said of her big three scoring 48 of her team’s 62 points. “Again, I’m super proud of all of them. These two [Clardy, Scott] showed up big. Alexis has been big all year. Our two players off the bench, Samyah and Emory (Bohanon) could start for anybody in the state. To have them as a spark off the bench is big. Our other two seniors, Kaidyn Beckwith and Kamille Brown — we all have a role. They do their role really well.”
Scott finished with 12 rebounds. Clardy had four assists. Brown had two steals.
Jordan also had six points. Brown had five. Bohanon had three.
April Edwards led North Little Rock with 20 points. Ja’Miya Brown had 13. Jocelyn Tate had 10.
