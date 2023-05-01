The Conway Lady Wampus Cats swept a conference softball doubleheader from Little Rock Central on Friday at Lady Cat Field.
Conway won both games by scores of 15-0.
With the wins, Conway 15-8 on the season.
In the first game, Conway scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to lead 3-0. Sofie King singled and scored on a throw after a single by Jenna Carrington.
Allie McMillen tripled and scored on a single by Kately Conrad, who scored on a bases-loaded walk to Ashley Hales.
Conway put the game away in the second inning, scoring 11 runs to lead 14-0.
After a scoreless third inning, Conway ended the game in the bottom of the fourth. Sofie King walked and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Aubree Webb. King scored on a double by McMillen.
King scored four times to lead the Lady Wampus Cats. He was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Webb, McMillen and Conrad each scored twice. Also scoring runs were Hannah DeBoard, Carlee Atkinson, Hales and Akyiah Bunting.
Conrad was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
Sylvia King struck out eight in four innings of work. She did not allow a hit or a base runner in the victory.
In the nightcap, Conway scored 12 runs in the first inning and three in the third to end the game after three innings.
Breelyn Conley scored three runs to lead the Lady Wampus Cats. Scoring twice were Sofie King, McMillen, Hales and Ella White. Bunting also scored a run.
McMillen was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. White was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Sylvia King struck out five in three innings of work. She allowed only one hit in the victory.
Conway plays at Bryant on Friday in the final conference game. The Lady Wampus Cats then host Sheridan in the regular-season finale Monday before the start of the Class 6A state tournament
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
