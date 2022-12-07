After traveling almost 400 miles to Mansfield, Texas, to play two games in less than 24 hours apart over the weekend, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats returned to Buzz Bolding Arena with a dominating 80-40 win over Marion on Tuesday night.
With the win, Conway improves to 8-1 on the season.
Last Friday, Conway beat Norman, Okla., 73-59 in the first game of the She Got Game Classic. Conway then lost 70-55 to South Grand Prairie, Texas, which is ranked sixth in the country by ESPN. Conway is ranked 15th in the same national poll.
“It’s always good to come back home,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “We’re coming off a loss. We needed a good game to get that loss out from underneath us. We’re still a little tired. We got back late Saturday night. We had one day off, then went back to work on Monday. It was kind of a quick turnaround from two really hard games.
“I was proud of how we got our legs back. You could tell midway through the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter, things started going well for us.”
Marion led 4-3 with 6:01 left in the first quarter. Conway’s Alexis Cox hit a three-pointer to start a 12-0 run to give the Lady Wampus Cats a 15-4 lead. Chloe Clardy scored seven points during the run. Cox also hit a short jumper. Conway led 23-10 after one quarter.
The Lady Wampus Cats opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run to lead 32-10. Emerie Bohanon started the run with a layup. She also hit a three-pointer.
Conway led 50-19 with nine seconds left. Conway’s Amyia Taylor hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 53-19 at halftime.
Conway forced Marion into 19 first-half turnovers.
Conway’s largest lead at 43 points at 76-33 following a steal and layup by Samyah Jordan with 7:34 left in the game.
“We were able to play our man and play our zone defenses and kind of work on everything,” Hutchcraft said. “A lot of people got some minutes. We haven’t really been scoring a lot of points the last few games. Getting to 80 and having four in double digits is really what we wanted to do.”
The 80 points were a season high for the Lady Wampus Cats. Conway had previously scored 78 points against Nashville and Bossier City, La., Parkway.
Bohanon led Conway with 14 points. Scoring 13 each were Clardy, Cox and Savannah Scott. Samyah Jordan scored nine. Taylor had seven. Kamille Brown scored five. Jelani Davis had four. Kaiden Backwith had two. Lyndsey McDonald added a free throw.
Hutchcraft said the trip to Texas was beneficial for her team.
“We have a lot of good teams in Arkansas,” she said. “But we are never going to play a team as big as South Grand Prairie, probably ever. For us, we want to be able to compete at the national level. We’re ranked nationally. They [South Grand Prairie] is in the top 10.
“I feel like now, after that loss, we know some things we can work on. We can’t grow our girls any bigger, but we can get stronger. We haven’t been shooting the ball well. I thought we shot it well tonight. It’s something we’ve been working on in practice. Anytime you can play somebody different, it’s always good.”
Conway Christian Lady Eagles
The Class 2A No. 5 Conway Christian Lady Eagles beat Mountain Pine 63-43 on Tuesday night.
Conway Christian led 20-4 after one quarter and 35-21 at halftime.
Brooklyn Pratt led Conway Christian with what is believed to be only the third quadruple double in state history. Pratt scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, had 11 steals and dished out 10 assists.
Josie Williams added 16 points. Kara Keathley had 14. Mallory Malone had eight. Conley Gibson scored six. Lily Brister had three.
For the game, the Lady Eagles hit eight 3-pointers in the victory.
Conway Christian Eagles
After starting the season with a loss to Pangburn, the Conway Christian Eagles have won two in a row to improve to 2-1 on the season.
The Eagles beat Poyen 57-43 on Friday.
Poyen led 16-10 after one quarter. Conway Christian rallied in the second quarter to lead 29-20 at halftime.
Cooper Ellis led Conway Christian with 14 points. Miles Dickinson added 12. Hudson Welch had 10. Bryce Keathley scored eight. Deagan Meeks had four. Aaron Lovelace scored three. Scoring two each were Lucas Corbin, Beau Higgins and Tyson Hindmarsh.
The Eagles then beat Mountain Pine 57-47 on Tuesday.
Conway Christian led 11-10 after one quarter and 26-19 at halftime.
Ellis led Conway Christian with 21 points. Jeryn Thomas and Dickinson had nine points each. Meeks had five. Lovelace and Hindmarsh had four points each. Welch and Corbin had two points each.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
